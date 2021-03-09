William Blair Keeps Their Buy Rating on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 50.4% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atea Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with severe viral diseases. Its programs are focused on the development of orally- administered direct acting antivirals for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital and community settings, the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis C infection, the treatment of patients with dengue, and the treatment of high-risk patients with severe respiratory syncytial virus infection. The company’s medicinal chemistry, virology, and pharmacology expertise, bolstered by its collective experience in drug development, enables it to pioneer new advancements in antiviral science.