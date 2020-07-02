William Blair Keeps a Buy Rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report issued on June 30, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $169.53, close to its 52-week high of $175.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Viking Therapeutics, and Beyondspring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seattle Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.50, which is a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $175.64 and a one-year low of $63.02. Currently, Seattle Genetics has an average volume of 1.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.