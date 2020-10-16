William Blair Keeps a Buy Rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.42, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $155.33 and a one-year low of $25.01. Currently, SAGE Therapeutics has an average volume of 644.3K.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.