William Blair Keeps a Buy Rating on Exelixis (EXEL)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL) on January 15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 69.4% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $24.89 average price target, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Exelixis’ market cap is currently $6.21B and has a P/E ratio of 10.46. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.87.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.

