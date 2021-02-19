William Blair Keeps a Buy Rating on Exelixis (EXEL)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL) on February 9. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Viking Therapeutics.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.60, a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Exelixis’ market cap is currently $6.94B and has a P/E ratio of 65.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 144 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Carl Feldbaum, a Director at EXEL sold 20,000 shares for a total of $439,200.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.