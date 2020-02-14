William Blair Keeps a Buy Rating on Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released today, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 73.7% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $25.13 average price target, representing a 24.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Exelixis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $97.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $360 million.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.