William Blair Keeps a Buy Rating on Celyad (CYAD)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Celyad (CYAD) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.08, close to its 52-week low of $8.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 61.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celyad with a $43.00 average price target, implying a 322.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $25.36 and a one-year low of $8.10. Currently, Celyad has an average volume of 36.62K.

Celyad SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.