William Blair Keeps a Buy Rating on Beyondspring (BYSI)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring (BYSI) on November 16. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.28, close to its 52-week low of $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 60.3% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beyondspring is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.50 and a one-year low of $9.38. Currently, Beyondspring has an average volume of 188.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.