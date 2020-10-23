William Blair Keeps a Buy Rating on Aptinyx (APTX)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX) on October 20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 28.1% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Prevail Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptinyx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, a 219.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Aptinyx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $490K and GAAP net loss of $12.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $925K and had a GAAP net loss of $12.13 million.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.