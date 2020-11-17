William Blair Keeps a Buy Rating on Agenus (AGEN)

Catie Powers- November 17, 2020, 4:08 AM EDT

In a report issued on November 10, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Agenus (AGEN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 41.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Agenus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, a 106.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.63 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Agenus has an average volume of 2.48M.

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEN1884, AGEN2034, INCAGN1876, INCAGN1949, Prophage, AutoSynVax, PhosphoSynVax, and AS-21 Stimulon. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

