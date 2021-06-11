William Blair Initiates a Buy Rating on Merus (MRUS)

In a report issued on June 7, Matt Phipps from William Blair initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Merus (MRUS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Merus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.75, representing a 23.8% upside. In a report issued on June 7, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $31.00 price target.

Merus’ market cap is currently $907M and has a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRUS in relation to earlier this year.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bi-specific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.