William Blair Initiates a Buy Rating on Generation Bio (GBIO)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Generation Bio (GBIO) yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Generation Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.50, which is a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Generation Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GBIO in relation to earlier this year.

Generation Bio Co is a genetics medicine company which is focused on creating gene therapies to provide durable and redosable treatments for patients suffering from rare and untreated diseases. The company focuses on liver and retina related diseases.