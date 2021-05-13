William Blair Initiates a Buy Rating on Generation Bio (GBIO)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Generation Bio (GBIO) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 46.1% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Generation Bio with a $44.50 average price target, which is a 46.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $55.72 and a one-year low of $17.00. Currently, Generation Bio has an average volume of 474K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Generation Bio Co is a genetics medicine company which is focused on creating gene therapies to provide durable and redosable treatments for patients suffering from rare and untreated diseases. The company focuses on liver and retina related diseases.