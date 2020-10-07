William Blair Initiates a Buy Rating on Booz Allen (BAH)

William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Booz Allen (BAH) on March 30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.26.

According to TipRanks.com, DiPalma is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 53.3% success rate. DiPalma covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and AeroVironment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booz Allen with a $88.75 average price target, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.