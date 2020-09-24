William Blair Initiates a Buy Rating on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) received a Buy rating from William Blair analyst Tim Lugo on September 22. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 48.0% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 9 Meters Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.33, representing a 477.3% upside. In a report issued on September 21, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.22 and a one-year low of $0.37. Currently, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average volume of 6.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NMTR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It foucs on developing novel medicines for autoimmune inflammatory disease. The company is founded by Jay P. Madan and Kendyle Woodard in 2012 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.