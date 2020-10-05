William Blair Downgrades Selecta Biosciences (SELB) to Hold

Selecta Biosciences (SELB) received a Hold rating from William Blair analyst Raju Prasad today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 51.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Selecta Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.20, implying a 300.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $2.50 price target.

Based on Selecta Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13K and had a GAAP net loss of $16.39 million.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.