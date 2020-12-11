William Blair Believes Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.11, close to its 52-week high of $26.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.25, representing a 28.8% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.96 and a one-year low of $8.98. Currently, Travere Therapeutics has an average volume of 337.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TVTX in relation to earlier this year.

Retrophin, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.