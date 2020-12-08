William Blair Believes Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.27, close to its 52-week high of $35.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.25, representing a 16.1% upside. In a report issued on November 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $1.77B and has a P/E ratio of -18.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.