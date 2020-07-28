William Blair Believes Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.12, close to its 52-week high of $97.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $93.06 average price target, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on Crispr Therapeutics AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $157K and GAAP net loss of $69.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $328K and had a GAAP net loss of $48.41 million.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

