William Blair Believes Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) Won’t Stop Here

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) on December 22. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.26, close to its 52-week high of $23.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 39.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Codiak BioSciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDAK in relation to earlier this year.

Codiak BioSciences Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of exosome-based therapeutics aimed at treating a broad range of diseases, including oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease, infectious disease and rare disease.