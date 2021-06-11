William Blair Believes Bristol Myers (BMY) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on June 7, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers (BMY). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.39, close to its 52-week high of $67.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.20, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 6, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $67.96 and a one-year low of $54.07. Currently, Bristol Myers has an average volume of 10.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BMY in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1933, New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is a global pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, licensing, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products in several therapeutic areas. These include cancer, HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and psychiatric disorders.

