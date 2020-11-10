William Blair Believes Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.49, close to its 52-week high of $38.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 55.5% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Beam Therapeutics is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

The company has a one-year high of $38.89 and a one-year low of $13.00. Currently, Beam Therapeutics has an average volume of 653.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BEAM in relation to earlier this year.

Beam Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes DNA base editing technologies for the treatment of human disease. Its licensed technology platform, which includes access to base editing technologies and associated technologies that enhance the scope of base editing. The company was founded by David R. Liu, Feng Zhang and J. Keith Joung on January 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.