William Blair Believes Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on December 7, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.02, close to its 52-week high of $24.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 41.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $42.00 average price target, representing a 62.7% upside. In a report issued on November 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Atara Biotherapeutics’ market cap is currently $1.91B and has a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases. Its pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.