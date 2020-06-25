William Blair Believes Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Still Has Room to Grow

Carrie Williams- June 25, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.42, close to its 52-week high of $25.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Assembly Biosciences with a $30.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.07 and a one-year low of $8.13. Currently, Assembly Biosciences has an average volume of 216.1K.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

