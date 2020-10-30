WildBrain (WLDBF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Hold rating on WildBrain (WLDBF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 52.2% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WildBrain is a Hold with an average price target of $1.05.

The company has a one-year high of $1.75 and a one-year low of $0.48. Currently, WildBrain has an average volume of 44.94K.

WildBrain Ltd is a children’s content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children’s content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program. The company through its subsidiary operates networks of children’s channels on YouTube.