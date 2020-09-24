WildBrain (WLDBF) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Tim Casey maintained a Hold rating on WildBrain (WLDBF) today and set a price target of $1.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 69.5% success rate. Casey covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Cineplex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for WildBrain with a $0.75 average price target, representing a -14.8% downside. In a report issued on September 22, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.75 and a one-year low of $0.48. Currently, WildBrain has an average volume of 29.84K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WildBrain Ltd is a children’s content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children’s content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program. The company through its subsidiary operates networks of children’s channels on YouTube.