WildBrain (WLDBF) Gets a Sell Rating from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, Robert Bek from CIBC maintained a Sell rating on WildBrain (WLDBF), with a price target of C$1.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bek is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Bek covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Thomson Reuters.

WildBrain has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.24.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.