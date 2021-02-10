WildBrain (WLDBF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Hold rating on WildBrain (WLDBF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.60. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.47, close to its 52-week high of $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 57.8% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Yellow Media.

WildBrain has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.38.

WildBrain’s market cap is currently $421.3M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WLDBF in relation to earlier this year.

WildBrain Ltd is a children’s content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children’s content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program. The company through its subsidiary operates networks of children’s channels on YouTube.