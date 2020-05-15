Widepoint (WYY) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Widepoint (WYY), with a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.56, close to its 52-week high of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 51.2% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Widepoint with a $0.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.60 and a one-year low of $0.28. Currently, Widepoint has an average volume of 322.7K.

WidePoint Corp. provides Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) that consists of federally certified communications management, identity management, and bill presentation and analytics solutions. It also provides professional services solution that is centered on the use of proprietary advanced and federally certified software solutions and supported by in-house subject matter experts. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.