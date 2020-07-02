Widepoint (WYY) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Widepoint (WYY), with a price target of $0.80. The company’s shares opened today at $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 51.1% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Widepoint has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Widepoint’s market cap is currently $58.7M and has a P/E ratio of 85.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WYY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WidePoint Corp. provides Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) that consists of federally certified communications management, identity management, and bill presentation and analytics solutions. It also provides professional services solution that is centered on the use of proprietary advanced and federally certified software solutions and supported by in-house subject matter experts. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.