Wideopenwest (WOW) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Hold rating on Wideopenwest (WOW) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.03, close to its 52-week high of $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GTT Communications, and Verizon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wideopenwest with a $20.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.18 and a one-year low of $2.95. Currently, Wideopenwest has an average volume of 331.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WOW in relation to earlier this year.

WideOpenWest, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.