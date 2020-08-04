Wideopenwest (WOW) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Brian W Russo from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Wideopenwest (WOW), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.05.

Wideopenwest has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.00, representing a 9.3% upside. In a report issued on July 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Wideopenwest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $285 million and net profit of $100K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $287 million and had a net profit of $8.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WOW in relation to earlier this year.

WideOpenWest, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.