Why Did Stifel Nicolaus Upgrade DBV Technologies SA – American’s Stock?

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila upgraded DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.24, close to its 52-week high of $11.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DBV Technologies SA – American with a $19.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.83 and a one-year low of $5.77. Currently, DBV Technologies SA – American has an average volume of 363.7K.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. It focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.