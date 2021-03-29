Why Did Stifel Nicolaus Upgrade Alphabet Class A’s Stock?

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) received a Buy rating and a $2350.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2045.79, close to its 52-week high of $2145.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 69.6% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet Class A with a $2358.47 average price target, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2440.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alphabet Class A’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $56.9 billion and net profit of $15.23 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.08 billion and had a net profit of $10.67 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google accounts for 99% of Alphabet’s revenue, of which, substantial revenue is generated from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud services fees and other licensing revenue. Google also sells hardware products like Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home. Alphabet’s Other Bets business is comprised of moonshot investments in Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, X and others.

Read More on GOOGL: