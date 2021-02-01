Why Did Stifel Nicolaus Downgrade Stitch Fix’s Stock?

Stitch Fix (SFIX) received a Hold rating and an $83.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Lamont Williams yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.44.

Williams has an average return of 175.7% when recommending Stitch Fix.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #1242 out of 7248 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stitch Fix is a Hold with an average price target of $53.86, representing a -46.8% downside. In a report issued on January 29, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $113.76 and a one-year low of $10.90. Currently, Stitch Fix has an average volume of 3.66M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.