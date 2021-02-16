Why Did Raymond James Upgrade Washington Real Estate Investment’s Stock?

Raymond James analyst William Crow upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE) to Buy today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.9% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Easterly Government Properties, Corporate Office Properties, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Washington Real Estate Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a one-year high of $32.22 and a one-year low of $16.95. Currently, Washington Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 474.2K.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.