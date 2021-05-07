Why Did Raymond James Upgrade Conocophillips’ Stock?

Conocophillips (COP) received a Buy rating and an $85.00 price target from Raymond James analyst John Freeman today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.70, close to its 52-week high of $61.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 44.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Conocophillips with a $67.73 average price target, a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Based on Conocophillips’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.83 billion and net profit of $982 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.16 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.74 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COP in relation to earlier this year.

ConocoPhillips is a global oil and gas company. It engages in exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. Its portfolio includes conventional assets in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, as well as oil sand assets in Canada.

