Why Did Pivotal Research Upgrade Dish Network’s Stock?

Dish Network (DISH) received a Buy rating and a $39.00 price target from Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.63, close to its 52-week low of $30.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 59.6% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Charter Communications, and Liberty LiLAC Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dish Network with a $44.56 average price target, implying a 34.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.66 and a one-year low of $30.45. Currently, Dish Network has an average volume of 2.87M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DISH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Carl Vogel, a Director at DISH bought 2,164 shares for a total of $72,537.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.