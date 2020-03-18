Why Did Oppenheimer Upgrade NCR’s Stock?

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino upgraded NCR (NCR) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.28, close to its 52-week low of $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 49.1% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NCR with a $34.50 average price target, representing a 145.9% upside. In a report issued on March 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

NCR’s market cap is currently $1.71B and has a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NCR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Linda Fayne Levinson, a Director at NCR bought 13,830 shares for a total of $182,003.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.