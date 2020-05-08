Why Did Oppenheimer Upgrade Homology Medicines’ Stock?

In a report released today, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer upgraded Homology Medicines (FIXX) to Buy, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.39, close to its 52-week low of $11.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is ranked #499 out of 6531 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Homology Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.75, which is a 171.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Homology Medicines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $563K and GAAP net loss of $24.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.79 million.

Homology Medicines, Inc. operates as a technology platform to design and develop treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.