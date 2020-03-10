Why Did Oppenheimer Upgrade Everbridge’s Stock?

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer upgraded Everbridge (EVBG) to Buy, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.36, close to its 52-week high of $114.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Axon Enterprise, and Turtle Beach.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Everbridge with a $107.86 average price target, representing a 2.3% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $114.52 and a one-year low of $59.85. Currently, Everbridge has an average volume of 477K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EVBG in relation to earlier this year.

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events.