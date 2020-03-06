Why Did Oppenheimer Upgrade Costco’s Stock?

Costco (COST) received a Buy rating and a $335.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $315.76, close to its 52-week high of $325.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Dollar General, and Kroger Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $315.69, representing a 0.0% downside. In a report issued on February 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $343.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Costco’s market cap is currently $141.7B and has a P/E ratio of 37.43. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COST in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.