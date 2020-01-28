Why Did Oppenheimer Upgrade Church & Dwight’s Stock?

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer upgraded Church & Dwight (CHD) to Buy, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 61.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sally Beauty, Ulta Beauty, and Walmart.

Church & Dwight has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $71.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Church & Dwight’s market cap is currently $17.76B and has a P/E ratio of 29.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2019, James Craigie, a Director at CHD sold 38,800 shares for a total of $2,704,360.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products.