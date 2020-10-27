Why Did Oppenheimer Upgrade Boingo Wireless’ Stock?

Boingo Wireless (WIFI) received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 70.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Limelight Networks, and GTT Communications.

Boingo Wireless has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.86, implying an 118.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Boingo Wireless’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $58.67 million and GAAP net loss of $5.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.55 million and had a net profit of $216K.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. engages in the distribution of wireless connectivity solutions. It offers distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cells. Its hotspot location includes airport; café/retail; convention center; hotel; and other such as schools and universities, office, hospitals, and public places. The company was founded by Sky Dylan Dayton on April 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.