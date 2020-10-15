Why Did Oppenheimer Downgrade Restaurant Brands International’s Stock?

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 68.8% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Cheesecake Factory, and Yum China Holdings.

Restaurant Brands International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.50.

Based on Restaurant Brands International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion and net profit of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.4 billion and had a net profit of $142 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QSR in relation to earlier this year.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

