Why Did Oppenheimer Downgrade LendingClub’s Stock?

LendingClub (LC) received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.83, close to its 52-week low of $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 50.2% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and Corelogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LendingClub with a $9.17 average price target.

Based on LendingClub’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $99.21 million and GAAP net loss of $48.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $146 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.94 million.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of an online credit marketplace for borrowers and investors. It offers personal, business, auto refinance, K-12 education loans and patient solutions. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.