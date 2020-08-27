Why Did Oppenheimer Downgrade Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Stock?

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) received a Hold rating and a $56.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 77.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, The Lovesac Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dick’s Sporting Goods is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.93, a -6.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion and GAAP net loss of $143 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.92 billion and had a net profit of $57.53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DKS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More on DKS: