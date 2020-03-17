Why Did Oppenheimer Downgrade Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Stock?

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.56, close to its 52-week low of $72.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 39.8% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.64, which is a 90.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $141.86 and a one-year low of $72.67. Currently, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.24M.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P.