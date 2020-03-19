Why Did Northland Securities Upgrade Green Dot’s Stock?

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities upgraded Green Dot (GDOT) to Buy, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.98, close to its 52-week low of $14.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 42.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Front Yard Residential, and Encore Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00.

Green Dot’s market cap is currently $896.3M and has a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.95.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services.