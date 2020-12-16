Why Did Northland Securities Downgrade Sensus Healthcare’s Stock?

Northland Securities analyst James Terwilliger downgraded Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) to Hold today and set a price target of $4.65. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.50, close to its 52-week high of $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 75.9% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Milestone Scientific, and Electromed.

Sensus Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.88.

Sensus Healthcare’s market cap is currently $74.26M and has a P/E ratio of -8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.95.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary medical devices specializing in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions. Its main product is SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers and other skin conditions such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.